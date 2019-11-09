As Chelsea contract continues to run down, Chelsea forward Willian has admitted to receiving an offer from Barcelona in 2018, with the Brazilian said to still be on the Blaugrana’s radar as his contract at Stamford Bridge runs down.

A move to Camp Nou for the South American has been mooted for several years.

No deal has been done, but that is not for a lack of trying on the part of the reigning La Liga champions.

On the back of the last World Cup finals in Russia, Barca endeavoured to put an agreement in place with Chelsea.

Their approach was knocked back, with Willian having enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign which saw him record a career-best 13 goals across all competitions.