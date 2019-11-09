Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he will nurture the Real Madrid Academy into a world class institution for the development of professional football.

Swearing in the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy, Christopher Green and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Alozie Achinihi Nwala at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said that the Real Madrid Academy is his personal project, noting that it will be carefully groomed.

He said: “The Real Madrid Academy is a project that I will never toy with. It is a personal initiative. While I am here, I will groom it.

“The Whole World is talking about the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt, therefore its management must deliver in line with the goals of the institution “.

He transferred the supervision of the Real Madrid Academy from the Ministry of Sports to the office of the Rivers State Governor.

He directed the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy to report developments at the Academy to his office on a weekly basis.

“The Real Madrid Academy is directly under my office. The Special Adviser is to report to me developments at the Academy every week.

“Every file that has to do with the Real Madrid Academy should be moved to the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy “, he said.

Governor Wike said that Christopher Green was appointed Strictly on merit. He advised the New Special Adviser to apply his experience and knowledge in the management of the Academy.

Governor Wike directed the new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Alozie Nwala to follow due process in all his actions as a permanent secretary.

He said the Former Permanent Secretary of Lands was sacked because he sabotaged the process of recovery of Government Properties by the Task Force.

The Governor said if the new Permanent Secretary fails in his responsibility, he will be sanctioned.