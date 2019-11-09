The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has stated that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is impressed with the quality of work at the Wagon Assembly Plant.

Amaechi stated this on Saturday at the ground breaking of Wagon Assembly Plant today at Kajola in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In a tweet by Amaechi, he wrote, ”Enroute Kajola for the ground breaking ceremony of the Wagon Assembly Plant. Vice Pres. @ProfOsinbajo is impressed with the quality of work being done on the tracks and enjoying the comfort on the train. We’re on to the #NextLevel”

Osinbajo who is to perform the ground breaking, arrived Kajola t in a train from Iju in Lagos in company of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, Chairman, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), among other dignitaries at exactly 11:50 a.m.

The plant is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) to drive the railway modernization initiative of the Federal Government.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had said the capacity of the wagon assembly plant is 500 wagons per year and it can meet the assembly function of open wagon, container flat wagon, tank wagon and box wagon.

He also noeted that the plant will be owned and operated by the CCECC, saying that it is expected to save the country huge amount of foreign exchange to import locomotives to power the many standard gauge rail projects being proposed.