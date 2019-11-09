England’s Tom Lewis holds a share of the lead heading into day two of the Turkish Open, with defending champion Justin Rose two shots back.

Lewis, 28, carded a seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to lead by one stroke alongside Austria’s Matthias Schwab.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and American David Lipsky are tied for third at six under at the European Tour event in Antalya.

“I had good fun, the course suits me,” said Lewis, who made eight birdies.

World number eight Rose, who is going for a hat-trick of wins at the tournament after victories in 2017 and 2018, finished with three successive birdies to sit at five under

“I birdied the last three holes to turn an OK day into a good day,” Rose told the European Tour. “The hot finish puts me in a great spot to build into tomorrow.”

Countryman Danny Willett and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson also posted rounds of 67.

English trio Matthew Southgate, Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai are a further stroke back, alongside Scotland’s Richie Ramsay.