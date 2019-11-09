A primary 4 pupil from Sakhile Primary School in Heidelberg, Gauteng, South Africa, has assulted his teacher, leaving her with severe injury.

The teacher was treated at a local hospital and discharged same day as confirmed by Gauteng’s basic education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The police were reportedly called in but the school said the matter will be handled by its governing body. Sowetan reported that the pupil has already been suspended, as it was further gathered that the matter will be heard after November 20.

Mabona, said “Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our environment, which must always be conducive for teaching and learning.”