Northampton and England hooker Dylan Hartley has retired from professional rugby after failing to recover from a long-standing knee injury.

The former England captain, 33, has not played since December, missing his country’s run to the World Cup final.

READ ALSO Nicola Adams, two-time Olympic boxing champion, retires over eyesight fears



Hartley won 97 Test caps and played 251 times for Northampton over 14 seasons.

“The last few months have been difficult mentally and physically as I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am no longer able to compete,” he said.

“I am extremely proud of my journey, both with Saints and representing England, but now is the right time to hang up my playing boots.”

Hartley at the age 23 became Only Jason Leonard has played more times for England than Hartley, who skippered them to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016, while they also won the Six Nations title the following year.