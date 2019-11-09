A police officer has been charged with murder over the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.

Atkinson collapsed and later died after he was Tasered in Telford in August 2016.

The former Aston Villa striker was struck by a 50,000-volt shock after reportedly threatening his elderly father on the doorstep of his home.

He went into cardiac arrest and died in hospital 90 minutes later.

Witnesses on Meadow Close claimed officers discharged their stun guns twice more after Atkinson had hit the pavement.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution confirmed on Thursday that two officers of West Mercia police had been charged over the death.

One of those officers has been charged with murder, the other with ABH. A third officer, who was also subject to the investigation, was not charged.

Speaking on behalf of Atkinson’s family, solicitor Kate Maynard said: “Dalian’s family welcomes the decision to put the conduct of police officers before a jury but regrets that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died.”

After his death, Atkinson’s family vowed: “We are determined to get justice for him, which means getting to the truth.

“We are looking to the (police watchdog) IPCC to carry out a thorough and robust investigation that will ultimately provide transparency and accountability. Dalian’s memory requires nothing less.”

Charges were later brought against the officers after the final report into Atkinson’s death was filed.

The officers will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Atkinson, who lived in Holly Road, in Little Dawley, near Telford, was a top-flight striker in the 1990s, starting his career at Ipswich Town then playing for Sheffield Wednesday and Spanish side Real Sociedad before moving to Villa.

A former friend had said Atkinson had come out of hospital following an extended stay, a week before his death.

Nephew Fabian, 32, had admitted: “He had some health issues that he was trying to get through.”

Thousands flocked to his funeral in 2016, including former Villa teammates Ian Taylor and Tommy Johnson.