Pro-democracy activist, convener of the Revolution Now movement, the African Action Congress’ (AAC) Presidential candidate in the 2019 election Omoyele Sowore, has been reportedly protesting, his continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a court order for his immediate release.

This came as the DSS said that it has gotten the court order necessary to effect Sowore’s release and that no one has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.

Sowore according to Femi Falana has refused to eat any food in detention.

Speaking on Sowore’s hunger strike Falana, said: “Since yesterday (Thursday) he has refused to come down. He has refused to see anybody and this is in protest that his rights are being violated.



“He has not eaten because the DSS don’t feed him and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention.

“Yesterday, he said he didn’t want to see anyone including the people who take food to him because there is a court order asking for him to be released, the second one, so he is protesting this.”

But the DSS confirmed receiving the court order on the release of Sowore, In a statement on Friday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, said while the agency has received the order, no one has visited the DSS to take delivery of the activist.

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore,”

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi ( fwc ), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

The DSS had taken Sowore, to a Federal High Court in Abuja for planing to illegally and unconstitutionally overthrow the democratically elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari through RevolutionNow protest.