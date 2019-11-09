‘Our leader never asked anybody to campaign for his return to bury his mother’ the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said



IPOB in a statement by Emma Powerful, the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director. on Friday, said Nnamdi Kanu does not need to consult anybody to return Nigaria .

IPOB further said that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is yet to make his intentions public regarding his proposed return to Nigaria to bury his mother.

Emma Powerful, said, “Recent decisive diplomatic advances recorded by our leader have taken them by surprise.

Also read: 1,759 artisanal mining sites identified across Nigeria



“Our leader never asked anybody to campaign for his return to bury his mother.

“Why these busy-bodies would be poking their noses into a matter that does not concern him is beyond understanding.

“Nnamdi Kanu does not need to consult anybody to return here. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is yet to make his intentions public regarding his proposed visit.

“If and when that happens, they should be rest assured that no permission would be sought from the Aso Rock cabal that rule Nigeria or anybody else for that matter.”