The Super Falcons international has extended her stay at Tunavallen until June 2022

Halimatu Ayinde has penned a three-year contract extension with Eskilstuna United, keeping her at the Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit until the summer of 2022.

The Nigeria international joined the Swedish top-flight side from Asarum in 2018 on a one-year deal with an option of an extension, which expired this summer.

The midfielder deservedly earned a new deal, having provided an assist in 19 outings to inspire Magnus Karlsson’s side’s resurgence in the just-concluded season.

As a reward, Karlsson resolved to retain the services of the 24-year-old as Swedish tactician aims to improve on their fourth-place finish last season