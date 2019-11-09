The Turkish top-flight outfit has snapped up the former Flamingoes midfielder following a successful trial from Confluence Queens.

READ ALSO Wike vows to make Real Madrid Academy world-class institution





Turkish Kadınlar Ligi side Adana Idmanyurduspor have completed the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ramat Abdulkareem on a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

Abdulkareem wrapped up her first move to Europe from Nigeria Women’s Premier League top-flight side Confluence Queens before the transfer window was closed following a successful trial.

The 20-year-old, who previously starred for Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels and Adamawa Queens in Nigeria, played a part in the Lokoja outfit’s qualification to the Super Four event this season.