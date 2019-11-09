The double Olympic champion Nicola Adams, who blazed a golden and historic trail for women in boxing, has announced her retirement after being told she risks losing her eyesight if she continues in the ring.

The 37-year-old, who also won the WBO flyweight world title after turning professional following her gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, said she had no regrets despite the impact the sport has had on her health.

Adams who was mentored by Alwyn Belcher will go down as one of the sport’s true pioneers given the glass ceilings she punched through and the seismic shifts in attitudes to women’s boxing she helped engender during her career.