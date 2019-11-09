

By Abdulhakeem Sanni

The FCT Zone of the NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat Ltd (NAZAS) is set to disburse its second round of Zakat/Sadaqat to beneficiaries on Sunday, to coincide with Maulud Nabbiy , which is the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The first disbursement was done during the Eid el Fitr, immediately after Ramadan in June 2019.

The occasion, which is scheduled to take place at the NASFAT mosque, Utako, Abuja, will commence at 11a . m and is expected to be attended by members and non member of NASFAT.

According to Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, the Chairman of the NAZAS FCT Zone said that a total of 23 beneficiaries will receive cash, work tools and equipment on that day to empower them in their businesses or solve their immediate health and educational needs.

It will be recalled that NAZAS nationwide has collected and disbursed over N190m Zakat and Sadaqat funds to over 1000 beneficiaries since it commenced operations in 2014.

The NAZAS FCT Zone was innagurated in February, 2019 and has so far collected over N3m from the zone.

Zakat is a form of alms-giving which is mandatory for all Muslims who are able to pay it, and is one of the five pillars of Islam. The word Zakat can be translated to mean ‘purification’ or ‘growth’. Through Zakat, Muslims are required to give a proportion – traditionally defined as one-fortieth, or 2.5% – of their accumulated wealth for the benefit of the poor or needy (and other recipients as highlighted in the verse of the Qur’an, below).

“Alms are for the poor and the needy, and those employed to administer the (funds); for those whose hearts have been (recently) reconciled (To Truth); for those in bondage and in debt; in the cause of God; and for the wayfarer.” (Qur’an 9:60)