By Abdulhakeem Sanni
The FCT Zone of the NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat Ltd (NAZAS) is set to disburse its second round of Zakat/Sadaqat to beneficiaries on Sunday, to coincide with Maulud Nabbiy
The first disbursement was done during the Eid el Fitr, immediately after Ramadan in June 2019.
The occasion, which is scheduled to take place at the NASFAT mosque, Utako, Abuja, will commence at 11a
All Igbo primary school children should study Hausa,Yoruba language, says Bode George
According to Alhaji
All of the world’s major religions contain some element of almsgiving, but
It will be recalled that NAZAS nationwide has collected and disbursed over N190m Zakat and Sadaqat funds to over 1000 beneficiaries since it commenced operations in 2014.
The NAZAS FCT Zone was
“Alms are for the poor and the needy, and those employed to administer the (funds); for those whose hearts have been (recently) reconciled (To Truth); for those in bondage and in debt; in the cause of God; and for the wayfarer.” (Qur’an 9:60)
Discussion about this post