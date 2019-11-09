Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials have nabbed a father for attempting to sell his three-year-old son for N5million.

The father, Mr John Ayuba, from Nasararwa state was arrested by NSCDC when he showed up to collect the negotiated sum of N5million.

The man is said to have four wives and 23 children

Commandant of NSCDC in Nasararwa state, Mahmud Fari said : “I was moved to tears when I learnt that a biological father took his son to the market to sell him at the sum of N5million. When he was asked why he want to sell his son, he said he wants to argument his financial status.

“We also learnt that this is not his first child to be sold out. He sold his daughter earlier on to somebody in Owerri, and he is selling them out for rituals,” Fari said.