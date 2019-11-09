Kano State Government has restated its commitment to partner with Shandong Province of People’s Republic of China in boosting commercial activities in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje gave the assurance on Friday night at a dinner with Business Community and high level delegation from Shandong Province, People’s Republic of China, held at the Afficent Event Center, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna.

According to Ganduje, considering the vast commercial opportunities and endowments which the state is blessed with, government will not hesitate on its effort to encourage investors to come and invest.

“We have many areas of investment opportunities that our investors can properly harnessed for mutual investment benefits which include leather industry, Textile industry, Agro Allied industry and Solid minerals among others,” he explained.

Ganduje said that he personally led a delegation to Shandong Province during which he signed an MoU on behalf of the Kano State Government with the Shandong Province on mutual investment relationship.

According to him, it is part of the visit agenda that the high level delegation from Shandon Province would meet with business community in Kano to discuss issues on commerce and investment for the benefit of the two sister states.

“Our gathering here is for the delegation from Shandong Province to meet with the representatives of Kano business community operating in the private sector.

“They are very resilient and full of determination to partner with any willing investor either in Greenfield or Brownfield investiment.

“In trying to actualize this relationship between Shandong Province and the State investors, the present administration will contunue to lend its support and encouragement to see that our noble dream on investiment comes to reality,” he added.

Ganduje also expressed optimism that the visit would be translated into reality by concretizing all investment offerings and negotiations.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation who is also the President of Shandong Provincial Committee, Mr Fu Zhifang who spoke through an interpreter, expressed appreciation to the people of Kano for the great hospitality accorded to them during the visit.

“We have been to some historical sites of the ancient city of Kano and some commercial centers; from what we have seen, there are a lot of endowments on investments which will soon be established between the sister states,” he said.

Zhifang assured the governor that their visit to Kano would give room for investment relationship between Shandong Province and the state.

According to him, the relationship would be beneficial to the present and future generations of the People’s Republic of China and Nigeria.

The delegation visited the Northster SME industrial cubicles at Sharada which is a ready made cluster for any interested Chinese Company, the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Mata Dye pit and Gidan Dan Hausa, among others.

(NAN)