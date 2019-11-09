A member representing Bulangu Constituency in Jigawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmad-Soja, on Saturday sponsored free eye surgery for 130 constituents to treat cataract and trachoma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening and treatment of the eye defects were conducted by a team of ophthalmologists at Cottage Hospital Bulangu.

Speaking while flagging-off the treatment, Ahmad-Soja said the gesture was aimed at helping the patients to regain their normal sight.

He advised the beneficiaries to listen to the doctors instructions and advices on how to live a healthy life after the surgeries.

The lawmaker promised to initiate other programmes on education, water supply and youth empowerment to assist the people of the area .

Earlier, the spokesman of the team, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar-Yalleman, advised the beneficiaries to adopt environmental sanitation and personal hygiene as preventive measures against diseases.

He also advised them to eat balance diets, exercise frequently and always had checks for high blood pressure and diabetes.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Councilor representing Majawa Ward, Alhaji Babannan Abdullahi, thanked the lawmaker for the initiative and urged other lawmakers to emulate him. (NAN)