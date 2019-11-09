Brazilian forward Rodrygo announced himself on club football’s biggest stage with a ‘perfect’ hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 defeat of Galatasaray.

The 18-year-old became the second youngest player to score a Champions League treble, behind only Real legend Raul.

He has already been labelled the “new Neymar”, having followed in the Paris St-Germain star’s footsteps by moving from Brazilian club Santos to Spain.

Outside of South America, little was known about the 5ft 9in youngster who is the the same height as Neymar before his summer switch to Real.

Since then, Rodrygo has scored five times in his first six appearances for the club in all competitions.

“Hearing the Bernabeu singing my name is a dream come true,” Rodrygo said. “I’m so happy, it has been a joyous night but I must try and stay calm.”

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane referring to Rodrygo said, “He doesn’t surprise me,”

“He has a bit of everything.

“He is intelligent, he learns very fast and wants to learn and improve.

“Physically he has to get better but technically, he knows how to do everything with the ball.”