Imo State Government says it has begun the process of recruiting 4,000 teachers to improve the quality of education in the state.

Executive Secretary of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Mr. Kingsley Nzemaechi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Nzemaechi said that the state had lost its pride in education because of poor quality of teaching staff and lack of motivation in the school system.

According to him, the recruitment is the first step being taken by the Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration to upgrade the quality of education in the state.

“Submission of applications begin today with the lunching of the website to enable applicants to easily apply from anywhere and to avoid undue human contact in order to make the process seamless.

“We are employing teachers from various cadres to leverage on their wealth of experiences to boost quality and return the state to its former enviable position in education.

“We want to see our students top the table in qualifying examinations like JAMB, SSCE and the rest, which had been the tradition in the state years back,” he said.

He said the board does not charge money for the recruitment and government would not take it lightly with anybody caught exploiting applicants in the course of the exercise.

The executive secretary, who gave the application site as www.imsubeb.imostate.gov.ng, said that the site was accessible.

Nzemaechi said that some non-teaching staff would also be employed in order to complement the duties of the teachers.

NAN report that some parents had complained about lack of science and mathematics teachers in public schools in the state.

They said that the situation had forced them to take their children to private schools for qualitative learning.