The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Mohammed Adamu has ordered the redeployment of the recently promoted Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIG).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“The newly deployed senior officers to zones and formations are Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ, Hyelasinda Musa, AIG PMF, Yunana Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja and Dan Mohammed, AIG SPU

“Mua’zu Halilu, AIG CTU, Rabiu Yusuf, AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Mohammed Kura, AIG Maritime, Zaki Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar and Zama Senchi, AIG Community Policing.

“Others are Bello Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano, Austin Iwero, AIG DOPS FHQ and Lawal Ado, AIG Works,” he said.

Mba said the IGP had called on the newly redeployed officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the force.

He said Adamu further directed the AIGs to ensure adequate supervision of their respective departments and formations to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the force for improved service delivery.

Mba said the posting and the redeployment of the officers were with immediate effect.