The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has concluded plans for a sensitisation workshop for Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) on the implementation of police anti-cultism initiative.

The National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), SP. Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the one-day sensitisation workshop for the PPROs nationwide, which is on the nationwide implementation POCACOV, is supported by the Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP).

He noted that the workshop comes up on Nov. 13 at the conference room of the Dennis hotel plot 910 Njamania street off Aminu Kano Crescent, Abuja.

“The sensitisation workshop is to expose police spokespersons on the nationwide implementation of POCACOV and modalities.

“The I-G will be delivering keynote address; while Kemi Okenyodo, National Team Lead of the NPP, will deliver welcome address,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that POCACOV is the initiative of I-G aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism and other vices.

It is meant to deepening police public relationship and galvanize stakeholders support in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing to reduce incidences of cultism and other vices across the country.(NAN)