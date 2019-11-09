Lagos – The All-Share Index of the nation’s bourse closed trading for the week on Friday with a growth of 0.50 per cent.

Specifically, the index rose by 130.25 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 26,318.49 compared with 26,188.24 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation increased by N44 billion to close at N12.809 trillion from N12.765 trillion posted on Thursday.

Guaranty Trust Bank led the gainers’ table with N1.60 to close at N28.60 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N1.10 to close at N17.50, while Access Bank garnered 80k to close at N9.20 per share.

Lafarge Africa added 70k to close at N14.70, while Custodian Insurance improved by 50k to close at N5.50 per share.

Conversely, Dangote Cement topped the losers’ chart, declining by N2.10 to close at N145.80 per share.

Unilever trailed with a loss of N2.05 to close at N19.60, while CAP dipped N1.25 to close at N24.30 per share.

MTN Nigeria was down by N1 to close at N122, while International Breweries dropped by 85k to close at N9.40 per share.

Further analysis of the activity chart showed that Zenith Bank was the most active stock, trading 127.29 million shares worth N2.20 billion.

Access Bank followed with an account of 71.07 million shares valued at N633.04 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 58.96 million shares worth N385.13 million.

Sterling Bank sold a total of 45.49 million shares valued at N100.03 million, while CAP exchanged 36.61 million shares worth N889.80 million.

In all, investors traded 432.47 million shares valued at N5.58 billion transacted in 4,002 deals.

This was against a turnover of 726.19 million shares worth N2.97 billion achieved in 3,040 deals on Thursday. (NAN)