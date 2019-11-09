Gov. Nyesom Wike on Friday swore-in the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy, Christopher Green and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wike pledged to nurture the Academy into a world class institution for the development of professional football.

He said: “The Real Madrid Academy is a project that I will never toy with. It is a personal initiative. While I am here, I will groom it.

“The Whole World is talking about the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt. Therefore its management must deliver in line with the goals of the institution.’’

He also announced the transfer of the Academy from the Ministry of Sports to his office.

He directed Green to report developments at the Academy to his office on a weekly basis.

“The Real Madrid Academy is directly under my office. The Special Adviser is to report to me developments at the Academy every week.

“Every file that has to do with the Real Madrid Academy should be moved to the Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy,’’ Wike said.

The governor, who said that Green was appointed Strictly on merit, advised the new Special Adviser to apply his experience and knowledge in the management of the Academy.

He also directed the new Permanent Secretary, Nwala to follow due process in all his actions, adding that failure to do that may lead to sanctions.