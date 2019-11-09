‘This is yet another proof that the Fulani oligarchy has used the Yorubas to clinch power. And it is obvious that they will never relinquish power to any Yoruba man’ the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said

MASSOB in a statement signed, by the group’s National Leader, Uchenna Madu condemned Abba Kyari’s decision to travel to London to get a bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari instead of allowing the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to sign

MASSOB in the statement asked Osinbajo to resign rather than remain the object of ridicule in the Presidency.

MASSOB said: “The act of signing a bill in faraway London smacks of irresponsible leadership and a denigrating act of sabotage against Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“And of course, it implies that Buhari may not be coming back any time soon.

“Buhari seeks to regulate the overseas travel of his cabinet members, yet he is always found overseas at the slightest excuse.

“Osinbajo’s aides had been run out of the presidential villa and Osinbajo could not lift a finger; now we hear that their access to the presidential villa have been restricted and there is nothing they can do about it with a hideous cabal actively running the presidency

“Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, should save his face at least; and if there is any self-dignity and integrity left, he should be bold enough to walk away from such well – orchestrated plot to subjugate and humiliate him publicly while the president watches on.

“This is yet another proof that the Fulani oligarchy has used the Yorubas to clinch power. And it is obvious that they will never relinquish power to any Yoruba man. Osibanjo should tread the path of honour and resign now if he really has some integrity in him, or they will run him out.”