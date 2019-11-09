Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said that the Federal Government was working assiduously to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

Adegbite said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja to congratulate Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

The minister, who expressed confidence that the country was on the path of economic recovery and growth, said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had put in place machinery to achieve more.



According to him, it is the teachings of the prophet that Nigerians generally should be their neighbours’ keepers.



“As we commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),it is good for us to remember his teachings on being good neighbours.

“If we all followed the teachings of all the Holy Prophet, Nigeria would be a good country.

“However, I am optimistic that Nigeria would be great again, due to the good reforms being embarked upon by Buhari who has the interests of Nigerians at heart,” the minister said.

He enjoined Muslim faithful to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Prophet as they mark his birthday and urged them to be good citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government has declared Monday, Nov. 11 public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud.