John Stones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been included in a 27-man England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo but there is still no place for Tottenham’s Dele Alli or for Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

Stones, who missed the matches against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria because of injury, returns in place of Everton’s Michael Keane, with Gareth Southgate naming a larger squad than usual owing to injury concerns over several players.

Ross Barkley is also included despite having only started one of Chelsea’s last four Premier League matches, and there is a first call-up for the 19-year-old forward Hudson-Odoi since he won his first cap against Montenegro in March.