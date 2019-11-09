The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar has enjoined Muslim faithful in the country to imbibe the qualities of beloved Prophet of Islam Muhammad Peace be Upon Him (PBUH) and his companions.



Umar said this while speaking at an event to flag off Eid-el-Maulud celebrations on Saturday in Daura.



He emphasised the need for Muslim faithful to embrace peace, unity, honesty, endurance and perseverance as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad throughout his 63 years on earth.



Umar used the occasion to call on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and prosperity in the country, stressing that without peace there will be no development and prosperity.

ALSO READ Pope Francis appoints Makurdi Diocese’s Fr Beba `Chaplains to His Holiness’





He commended the giant strides of Federal Government in the fight against insecurity and other vices threatening corporate existence of the country.



He described the federal government anchor borrowers’ agricultural initiative and social investment programme as laudable while calling on Nigerians to key into them for prosperity.



Dignitaries at the occasion include National and State House of Assembly members.