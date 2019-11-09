Police have joined protests in several Bolivian cities over the disputed re-election of President Evo Morales.

Mr Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, accuses opponents of trying to depose him.

But the country’s defence minister said there were no plans to send the military to quell the police “mutiny”.

There have been 17 days of deadly protests against Mr Morales, who is accused of rigging last month’s election to secure a fourth term.

Mr Morales – Latin America’s longest-serving leader – denies any wrongdoing and says he will not resign.