Rafael Nadal is “confident” of being fit to play and battle Novak Djokovic for the number one ranking when the ATP Finals start on Sunday.

Nadal, 33, pulled out of the Paris Masters last week with a stomach injury but has travelled to London.

READ ALSO Willian admits to receiving Barcelona offer



The Spaniard overtook Djokovic at the top of the rankings this week but could lose his position as year-end number one to the Serb at the O2 Arena.

Nadal is confident of playing a “good level” in his first match on Monday.