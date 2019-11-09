Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has extended his contract at Turf Moor in a deal until June 2020.

The club also have the option of extending the 30-year-old striker’s contract by an extra 12 months.

READ ALSO Police officer charged with murder over death of ex-Aston Villa star



He joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and has gone on to play more games and score more goals for the club in the Premier League than any other player.

After signing his new deal, Barnes told Burnley’s website: “I’d like to see out my playing days here.

“At this moment in time I don’t see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

“I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you’re in your 30s people say you’re almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire.

Barnes has scored four goals this season for Burnley and Clarets manager Sean Dyche, who made the striker his first cash signing in charge, is delighted to extend Barnes’ stay at Turf Moor.

“We want to safeguard the club as best we can and that is another step in the right direction when we sign good players and players that historically have been good for us and continue to be good for us,” Dyche said.

“It is a good sign for the club to continue keeping these players here.”