As the Presidency on Friday confirmed an ” on-going overhaul in the seat of government” with some appointments revoked while the appointments of some officials that served in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure had not been renewed.

Pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has described the sack of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as unjustifiable.

Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin who responded to questions on given by the presidency for the queried why cutting down the cost of governance is only about Osibanjo’s office.

The exercise, according to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has been ordered by Buhari, “contrary to media reports claiming that the president was not in the picture”.

“The exercise is meant to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration,” the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, said.

However, Odumakin said, if truly President Muhammadu Buhari intended to cut the cost of governance, then sacking aides is a welcome idea, but he noted that there is a political statement in the act.

“There is little Afenifere can do since Osinbajo is yet to admit that he is facing challenges at Aso Rock. The man has seriously denied that nobody was sacked. I think cutting down the cost of governance is only about Osibanjo’s office now, though some of the aides are not supposed to be there; we cannot understand why we have SA Rule of Law, SA Legal, etc. Most of those posts are meaningless.

“We don’t think that it’s only Osibanjo’s office that is causing the waste at the moment. Even the man concerned has come out to say that there is nothing happening. It is clear that what is going on is politically inclined, but the man suffering it has said otherwise. So, we hold our comments,” Odumakin stated.

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Opaga-Achi, noted that the government has refused to listen to advice. According to him, the government at the centre lacks direction.

“I don’t even want to react to this government. This government has no form, no bearing, anything goes; so why am I wasting my time reacting to their decisions and actions. This government seems not to have direction,” he stated