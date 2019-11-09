The Abuja Electricity and Distribution Company (AEDC) has assured residents of Nasarawa state of its determination to end estimated billing and improve power supply.

Mr Ameen Shakur, the state AEDC General Manager gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Lafia.

According to him, as soon as work at the 330KVA substation in Lafia is completed, electricity supply in the state will improve.

He said that the company was making efforts to improve service delivery to customers in its coverage area of Niger, Nasarawa ,Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shakur urged electricity consumers to take ownership of equipment in their areas by protecting them against vandalism.

“Communities need to protect equipment installed in their respective domains especially transformers against vandalism.

“The only way we can serve you better is when our equipment are protected and not allowed to be damaged.

“If these equipment are vandalised, we will spend lots of resources that were supposed to be used in improving services in other areas to replace them,” he said.

Shakur also called on customers to buy prepaid meters in order to end the era of estimated billing.

He noted that if every customer had a prepaid meter, the problem of estimated billing would naturally come to an end.

The General Manager further explained that the company had introduced fora to meet with customers to know their problems with a view to addressing them.

“We have introduced town hall meetings where we go round the state to meet with our customers who are stakeholders to fashion out ways to serve them better,” he said.