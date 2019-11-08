PocketMoni, the mobile money flagship brand of eTranzact has successfully trained an initial batch of 1000 youths, under its FinTech Emerging Entrepreneur Program (FEEP).

The training session, which held at Owerri recently, comprised over 1000 participants from the Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu axis of the state.

This development is under the auspices of a partnership with Iwuanyanwu Foundation and Imo State Ministry of Technology Development, with support from Imo State Ministry of Youth and Social Development. The program is planned to cover 5,000 youths across Imo State, as part of government’s job creation and social inclusion drive.

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha who was represented by his deputy, Gerald Irona said this free training is part of the Governor’s agenda on human capital and technological development to equip the people of Imo state to acquire the required skill set and permit to start their own mobile money business.

Irona commended the initiative. He added, saying “We have set up the ministry that is ICT compliant to create jobs, and to fight criminality in the state”

On his part, the MD/CEO of eTranzact International Plc, Niyi Toluwalope said this partnership is in line with the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative to deepen financial inclusion nationwide. In his words, “eTranzact is committed to empowering the youths through our flagship mobile money brand PocketMoni. We believe in the vision of the Governor of Imo state and Iwuanyanwu Foundation, that is why we have embarked on this partnership” Toluwalope added

Similarly, Chairman of Iwuanyanwu Foundation, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, noted that they were out to check unemployment in the state as such, the aim is to assist students whose parents and families are unable to finance their education in the development of infrastructure and endowments.

Beneficiaries have however shared their excitement in appreciation. One of the students, Humphrey Eke expressed his gratitude to the Executive Governor of Imo State and the organizers of the training.

Eke added that the two weeks knowledge-sharing has been rigorous yet impactful. He assured all that through the knowledge garnered, he would be a tool for rebuilding and growing the economy of Imo stateAgainst this backdrop, Patrick Iwu, eTranzact Business Manager (SE/SS), confirmed that the company hopes to leverage the success of the FEEP initiative in Imo State to cover other southeast and south-south States in the coming months.

