The Lagos government has demolished the five- storey building razed by fire at Balogun Market in Lagos Island, which began after fire fighters completely put out the fire on Wednesday morning.

This action follows the directives of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his earlier visit to the scene on Tuesday.

Structures beside the detected building will also undergo integrity test to determine their fitness and to ascertain if they will be demolished as well.

Makeshift shops close to the affected buildings have also be sealed by government agency to allow smooth operation by the government agencies.

See photos below: