Media Mogul, Dele Momodu has advised the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to remain loyal to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dele Momodu reacting to the purported sacking of 32 of the Vice President aides by the Presidency said : ‘“The Vice President’s position is always at the mercy of The President.

“VP Osinbajo should remain loyal to his boss. If they chase snakes to him, he should chase peaceful rats to them.

“Even if they put his desk and chair in the rain, he should borrow an umbrella… NO FIGHTING!

“His life is dependent on God and nothing should frustrate him.”

Other Nigerians reacting to purported sacking said

