The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to shun drug abuse during and after the service year.

The Katsina State NYSC Cordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, made the call on Thursday in Katsina at the opening of orientation course for Batch C Stream I, corps members deployed to the state.

My victory today is for my two brothers, Onyereri, Izunaso – Okorocha

“I charge you to respect all camp officials and resist anything that will lure you into intake of hard drugs during and after the orientation course,” he said.

Ahidjo told the corps members that the Orientation Camp was regimented and as such they need to adjust and quickly adapt to the regimented camp life by obeying all camp rules and regulations.

The State Coordinator also urged the corps members to take Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training programme seriously.

He said the call was necessary as it would assist them to become self-reliant after the service year.

He said that a total of 1,938 corps members, comprising 986 males and 952 females were deployed to the state for the one year mandatory service.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, urged corps members to take the orientation programme seriously.

He appreciated the roles played by the corps members during the Nationwide Campaign against HIV/AIDS and the implementation of various aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), among others.

“I am confident that the commendable attainments as well as the evident spirit of dedication, selflessness and patriotism of your predecessors on the scheme will serve to spur you to even greater service to our dear state,” he said.