Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Disturbed by the spate of abandoned infrastructures in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared intentions to partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sport to revive as well as upgrade the 5,000 capacity car park at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after an inspection tour at the facility, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, said that the Moshood Abiola Stadium, being one of the greatest building and edifices in Abuja, was designed in a way that it will complement other activities of the city.



Speaking further, he expressed optimism that when the work is completed it is hoped to address the traffic gridlock usually experienced at the expressway when ever there is a function at the stadium.

“Mr. President has encouraged horizontal communications among ministries and I have been in contact with my colleague in the last few weeks.



“I’ve explained to him that the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja is one of the greatest building and edifices here and it was designed in a way that it will complement other activities of the city.



“So we have deliberated and agreed that we are going to upgrade and bring back the 5,000 car park into use.

“If you notice that when ever there is a function at the stadium, there is a serious gridlock in the expressway and that was never the intention.The intention was that each facility will serve its intention without disrupting other activities of the city.



“Each time I come here, I marvel by the kind of work that was done by our predecessors. It is our duty now to maintain this facilities and make sure that there are put to use not only during occasions but throughout.

“This is what we intend to do and I can assure you that within the next few months, gradually and steadily, we are going to work together to make sure that this edifice is really a place that we will be proud of in Abuja and the whole Nigeria.” He said



On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the work will be extended beyond just the car park to reviving of the National Stadium.



“We started discussion on how to use the 5,000 capacity car park but it extended further than that as we discussed about this National Monument (Moshood Abiola Stadium) and how to bring it back to life.

“So this joint inspection is beyond parks but how we can activate this place. We have looked at how it can serve as a hub for the city. We’ve looked at the masterplan and I thank the Minister of FCT and his team for this partnership.



“It’s the kind of linkages that Mr. President told us to work ministry by ministry and see how we can partner particularly to see how we can bring back abandon infrastructure and also to create wealth and jobs for the people. I think it’s the kind of partnership that’ll work.” Said Dare