As award set to celebrate youthful entrepreneurs

As part of the preparation towards the 7th edition of the Moreklue All Youth African Awards, better known as ‘Maya Awards,’ organisers have hinted that plans are already in top gears to have a bigger and better outing.

In its 7th edition, the award stands on its core value which is created out of the desire to celebrate and motivate the skills and greatness of the average African youth and over time the platform have equally celebrated the socio-economic development and enterprising skills of the average African youths.

Mr. Ademola Ajibola

The awards’ event is proud to deliver a platform that truly reflects the character and cadence of the African rich heritage and power.

Speaking on this year’s nomination, the CEO and creative director of Maya Awards, Mr. Ademola Ajibola disclosed during a media brief that this year the platform has a total of 83 categories that span across entertainment, Entrepreneur, Fashion, politics, sports amongst others and one of such categories includes music act of year with top stars that includes Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Falz, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Teni,

Best Actress 2019 category includes Jemima Osunde, Bimbo Ademoye, Tana Adelana, Nkechi Sunday, Nancy Isime, Mercy Macjoe amongst others while Best Actor 2019 includes Timini Egbuson, Walter Anga, Fredrick Leonard, Enyinna Nwigwe, Lateef Adedimeji, Sambasa Nzeribe to mention but few.

Reiterating on what stands the award apart; Ademola noted that Maya Awards is the biggest and most inclusive award that covers youths all across Nigeria, celebrated over 300 people with nominees that cut across borders including Ghana, Sierra Leone, and UK amongst others

However the 2019 edition of the award holds on the 17th of November, 2019 at the Lekki event centre with a surprise guest artiste.