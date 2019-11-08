FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has threatened to revoke all undeveloped plots at Shere Galuwyi resettlement site in Bwari Area Council.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mr. Austine Elemue in a statement on Friday, said Aliyu made the threat when she inspected facilities in Bwari Area Council.

She advised allottees to begin development or risk revocation to pave way for the speedy development in various sites across the territory.

Aliyu however, assured that the FCT Administration will not jettison the resettlement scheme, despite the seemingly challenges being faced, stressing that the vision of the Buhari administration is to embark on the completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

The minister therefore, directed the Satellite Towns Development Department to evolve measures that would fast track the completion of the Mpape- Shere-Galuwyi Road project.

She affirmed that the Mpape- Shere -Galuwyi Road is one of the major satellite roads that if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole.

She expressed concern over the delay in executing the project, adding that the project that started in 2006 has not reached an appreciable stage.

Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the minister called on directors of resettlement department and Satellite Towns Development Department to synergize and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

“All the people that have allocations in Galuwyi should hasten up work on them because by doing so more developmental projects will come. But, if they are having some challenges they should channel them to us.

“Economic life of these people that will stay in this place must be taken into consideration. So, all the secretariats should do the needful for us to have headway here. Nobody will be happy to pack in here without the basic social amenities on ground,” she said.

Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr. John Gabaya, called on the youths to embrace peace, stressing that the FCT Administration would only attract development to the council in an atmosphere of peace.

He thanked the FCT minister of state for the visit and pledged to support the administration irrespective of political differences.