The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President
“A list circulating in the media on the so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored,” he tweeted on Thursday night. Laolu Akande wrote on his Twitter handle.
…presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) November 7, 2019
Reports had it that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the sacking of some of the
Boko Haram: Military hands over 86 child fighters to Borno govt.
Those reported to have been sacked include Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.
Below is the full list of the former aides of Osinbajo:
JibolaAjayi – special adviser, legal LanreOsinbona – senior special assistant, ICT ImehOkon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure
- Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas
In Delta State, I witnessed first hand the spirit of entrepreneurship. The commitment of this Government to the Nigerian people remains the same – reduce bottlenecks in doing business, increase opportunities for MSMEs to access capital and trade facilitation. pic.twitter.com/PeqdgJ4E2x— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) November 7, 2019
- Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance
- Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta
- Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy
- Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta
- Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain
- Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement
- Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political
- Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters
- Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment
- Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters
- Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law
- Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation
- Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations
- Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission
- Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power
- Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC
- Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation
- Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political
- Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political
- Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure
- Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement
- Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power
- Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship
- Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE
- Feyishayo Aina – senior special assistant, community engagement
- Halima Bawa – special adviser, community engagement
- Nkechi Chukwueke – special adviser, community engagement
- Ilsa Essien – special adviser, media
Discussion about this post