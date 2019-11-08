The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President , Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Laolu Akande, has said that the list of so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored.

Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande

“A list circulating in the media on the so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored,” he tweeted on Thursday night. Laolu Akande wrote on his Twitter handle.

…presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) November 7, 2019

Reports had it that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the sacking of some of the Vice President’s aides

Boko Haram: Military hands over 86 child fighters to Borno govt.



Those reported to have been sacked include Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.

Below is the full list of the former aides of Osinbajo:

Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal

Ajayi – special adviser, legal Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT

Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure

Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas



In Delta State, I witnessed first hand the spirit of entrepreneurship. The commitment of this Government to the Nigerian people remains the same – reduce bottlenecks in doing business, increase opportunities for MSMEs to access capital and trade facilitation. pic.twitter.com/PeqdgJ4E2x — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) November 7, 2019

Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance

Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta

Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy

Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta

Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain

Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement

Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political

Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters

Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment

Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters

Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law

Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation

Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations

Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission

Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power

Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC

Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation

Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political

Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure

Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement

Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power

Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship

Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE