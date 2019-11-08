The Lafia chapter of the Ame Wo Ba Eggon (AWBE), a youth cultural group on Friday secured the release of two inmates serving their jail terms at the Wamba Correctional Centre.

The freed inmates are Dogara Ndemi, (56) and Hassan Ahmadu, (34), who were earlier sentenced to two and three years imprisonment, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the group, Mr. Agumson Asele, said the gesture is part of its corporate social responsibility, stating that the group had visited the centre in August when it donated food and other items to the prisoners.

He explained that a fine of N27, 300 was paid to free the two inmates, adding the money came from donations from members of the group.

“We paid N17, 300 to free Ndemi and N10, 000 for Ahmadu. This gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility and the sums were raised from personal contributions of members

“We are happy over this, particularly that these brothers of ours will today reunite with their families,” he said.

In a brief speech, a legal practitioner and Chairman of the Prison Visitation Committee of the group, Mr. Emmanuel Kuza, urged the released inmates to feel free and integrate with the society.

He urged them never to go back to their old lifestyles, but engage in meaningful ventures in order to become useful to themselves, their families and communities.

Kuza assured that the gesture would be a continuous process and called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the group in providing succour to the less privileged in the society.

Also speaking, the immediate past National President of the group, Mr. Godwin Dugga, urged other inmates at the centre not to give up, but see their current state as a stepping stone to greatness.

He urged the prisoners to engage in skills while in incarceration so as to be useful after serving their jail terms.

Dugga called on government to improve the condition of correctional centres across the country to enable inmates have a relatively better live while in detention.