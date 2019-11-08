.As LCCI lauds bank for supporting MSMEs

Fidelity Bank Plc has said that it is committed to the long term expansion of the businesses of its customers whilst providing positive experiences at all its touchpoints to grow the bottom line and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

This is even as the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended lender for its support to the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Speaking at the Fidelity Bank Special Day at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented by the bank’s Executive Director, Corporate Bank, Obaro Odeghe said that the bank will leverage its proven expertise and highly trained professionals to take customers’ businesses to the next levels of growth.

He noted that the bank’s success story is anchored on “improved service quality, innovative products and services tailored to meet the varying needs of our numerous customers which is beyond generic financial intermediation”.

“Our efforts aimed at aiding the diversification of the country’s monolithic economy and we have in this regards continued to channel significant resources into the real sector, particularly in the area of can manufacturing, food and beverages and Independent Power Projects,” he said.

Okonkwo commended the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the organizers of the Fair, for a job well done while noting that the participation of numerous local and international companies from China, Japan, Ghana, India, European Union, Indonesia, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India, Cameroun, Benin Republic and Ethiopia mirrors the great potentials in the Nigerian economy.

Pointedly, the Bank chief noted that the Fair had continued to provide an avenue for various trade groups and professionals to tap into the myriads of business opportunities that exist.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of N500, 000 extra income to 5 Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme (FPSS) customers and N150, 000 school fees support to another 5 SWEETA account customers under the bank’s Loyalty Savings Reward Scheme.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Fidelity Loyalty Scheme, Uchenna Benedict Anyamaele; Oniyeyone Honeybell Ogunye; Ogochukwu Ijeoma Ugwu; Victoria Adebukola Oloyede; Ofuremen Marvellous and Adewale Oluwasegun Adekunle.

Meanwhile, the LCCIPresident, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, said it was empirically established that the Nigerian economy was loaded with opportunities for growth and development with MSMEs as the catalyst.

“The National Survey of MSMEs 2017 reports put the total number of MSMEs in Nigeria at 41,543, 028.

“With MSMEs globally recognised as engines of socioeconomic transformation in both developing and developed countries, it is clear that connecting these MSMEs can unleash the potential of the economy to create value, drive jobs and stimulate wealth creation whilst redistributing income”, he said.