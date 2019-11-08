The Minister of Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, has said that to address housing deficit, state governments must collaborate with federal government so as to achieve affordable housing for Nigeria’s teeming population.

L-R: Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Aministration, (FCTA) Engr. Gombo Jubril; Minister of Works, Housing and urban Development, Mr. Raji Fashola and Minister of State in the ministry, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, during the 8th meeting of the National Council on Land Housing and Urban Development. On the theme, “Housing development and Consumer credit as strategies for national prosperity” in Abuja

READ ALSO: Rep. to FG: FERMA Needs N12bn Emergency Fund to Rehabilitate Roads at Yuletide



This was contained in a keynote address delivered at the 8th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development with the theme: ” Housing Development and Consumer Credit as Strategies for National Development”.

While describing the theme of the event as been apt, the Minister said the basic requirement for building and owning a house is land which is owned and controlled by the states.

Explaining further, he said that the urban development and planning is also a matter within the jurisdiction of the states as determined by the Supreme Court.

“Whether you can build a filling station, school, business centres is determined by the states, ” he explained.

Furthermore, he maintained that the issue of housing deficit in Nigeria is an urban issue even as he expressed optimism that the meeting would afford participants from the Federal level the opportunity to interface with their states counterparts as a foundation for achieving national prosperity.

“In our rural areas there is no housing deficit, no traffic and waste management issues, these are mostly prevalent in the urban areas.”

He said Fashola also said housing projects could add value to Mr. President’s vision of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years by creating access to opportunities, income, nutrition, shelter and freedom from diseases.

“By Government’s action in construction sites all over Nigeria, we are reaching out to people and moving them from Poverty to prosperity, ” he said.

In his opening remarks the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello represented by Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, the Executive Secretary Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCDA), said, the theme for this year’s council was pertinent considering the housing deficit challenge the country is currently facing and the lack of financing to tackle it.

He said that, as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, FCT has a major problem of shortage of housing.

While calling on Financial Houses to make a long financing opportunities to address challenges in the housing sector, Bello said that, the process of land administration was transparent and that the Federal Capital Territory Administration was working to ease the collection of certificates of occupancies (C of Os).