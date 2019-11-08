The Federal Government has reiterated commitment towards the improvement of working condition of Officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by the Service Public Relation Officer, Mr. Sunday James on Thursday in Abuja.

Kogi governorship poll: INEC shifts stakeholders meeting to Nov. 12

The Minister stated this at the inauguration of a new state command office complex of the Immigration Service at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Aregbesola said that the commitment was evident in the financial supports given to the Service by the government in its bid to strengthen internal security and quality of service to Nigerians.

He further stated that government had committed multi-billion Naira to the construction of the technology building at the NIS headquarters.

He added that approval of N52 billion had also been given for the e-border projects which are deliberate government policies to secure the country’s borders.

Mr. Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General NIS, said that to demonstrate its readiness for better service delivery, the Service had also been pursuing holistic reforms covering all areas that affected its core mandates.

Babandede, who was represented by Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) Finance and Account, Mr. Nurudeen Graham, added that the areas includes the visa reform.

He said this has helped the country especially in the ease of doing business and a comprehensive passport reform that is developing a robust passport and migration solution.

The Akwa Ibom State Command office complex, which was constructed within 6 months, was the 6th Command Office Complex inauguratedd by the Babandede-lead NIS between 2017 to date.