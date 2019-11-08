Ukponu Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Government has again charged officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure efficient service delivery by shunning all forms of indolence, indiscipline and corruption in the discharge of their duties so as to ensure effective border security and safety of Nigerians.

According to a statement signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola gave the charge in Akwa Ibom while commissioning the new Immigration Service State Command Office Complex at Uyo, the State capital.

The Minister assured that his Ministry would continue to support the NIS and other agencies under it to address the infrastructural gap, for optimal performance in line with the mandate of the Ministry.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its determination to ensure internal security, deemed it fit to give officers and men of the service a befitting working environment to enable them carry out their work in a safe and conducive atmosphere.

Ogbeni Aregbesola therefore enjoined them to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by rendering quality services to Nigerians that would guarantee internal security, adding that “Nothing less than a corresponding performance and commitment to duty is expected from you. You must justify the confidence reposed on you by effectively discharging your responsibilities, shunning indolence, indiscipline and corruption,” he said.

The Minister who commended the Comptroller General of the Service, Mohammad Babandede for taking giant strides in recording tangible feats for the NIS, stated further that government has taken deliberate policies to secure the nation’s borders, among which he said, are the recently approved 52 Billion Naira for e-border project and the multi-billion Naira contract for the construction of the Technology Building at the NIS Headquarters.

Earlier in his remarks, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede said, it had been the desire of the current NIS management to build and commission at least two new command offices every year, adding that the construction of the Akwa Ibom State Command Office Complex commenced in March 2019 and was completed in September, 2019.

Babandede who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General, Finance and Accounts, N E Graham, assured that the Service would continue to do everything possible to improve service delivery to Nigerians at all levels in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

