The Edo state government in collaboration with security agencies is setting up a special team to review and tackle incidents of cultism in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this after the monthly state security meeting held at Government House, Benin, stated that the special team would ensure that the law passed on cultism in the state is activated while culprits are prosecuted.

“Our goal is to make sure that cases of cultism are properly dealt with and we will ensure that we have conviction particularly in our schools of higher learning,” he said.

The governor also disclosed that the review of security incidents in the state for the month of October shows that kidnapping is on the increase.

He said cases of kidnapping were reviewed with a view to improving local and state governments’ strategies to combat the crime.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, said security agencies were working round the clock to ensure the release of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, who was kidnapped recently in the state.

He urged members of the public to remain calm as the police is putting more efforts to ensure that citizens of the state go about their normal duties peacefully.