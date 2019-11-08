The Senate asked the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of the Kagara dam.

It ordered its committee on water resources to ensure that the Federal Government immediately complete the N5.555 billion Kagara dam and water treatment plant.

The dam, situated in Niger State was first conceived and awarded by Niger State government to Kano State based company, VVRECA in 1992 with the sole purpose of providing portable water and irrigation need to Kagara people and its environs. It covered approximately 1000 hectres.

It was gathered that because of the necessity of the water project, it was later taken over by the Federal Government and awarded to Biwater Shellaber (Nig.) Limited in December, 1992 at the cost of N199.2 million.

The contract however suffered neglect and abandonments due to lack of substantial fund releases and because of this, the project was renegotiated in the year 2001 at the cost of N219. 746 billion.

It was further gathered that work on the project, as at 2006 stood at 68% but the contractor could not continue with work because of lack of funds.

Also, it was shown that because of the delay and eventual inflationary rate of cost of materials, the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority had, in 2010 revised the project and estimated a cost of N5.555bn to enable the completion of the project.

The Senate is disturbed that work on the project is yet to complete despite the Federal Government expending heavily on it.

The Upper Chamber said the situation has suffered adequate provision of portable water and economic empowerment of the people through irrigation farming, and that it should be probed.

The resolve of the Senate to investigate the contract was sequel to a motion by Senator Musa Mohammed Sani (Niger East) on the urgent need for the Federal Government to complete Kagara dam and water treatment plant.

Sani while leading the debate said if urgent steps to complete the project are not taken, its takeover by the Federal Government in 1992 and the heavy budgetary allocation would be simply wasted.

Consequently, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, consider the socio-economic importance of the project to the life of the people and complete work without any delay.