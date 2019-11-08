The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control will ensure free flow of traffic during an annual church programme along the Abuja-Keffi Road.

Chairman of the task team, Mr Ikharo Attah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He also said that vehicles would be restricted from stopping or dropping passengers at some identified locations along the route during the event.

Attah enjoined traffic officers of some agencies in Nasarawa State to cooperate with the team to avoid gridlock which could extend into FCT.

“Motorists and commuters plying the Abuja-Keffi road are hereby informed that the team will on Friday Nov. 8 and Saturday Nov. 9 intensify its operations on the AYA-Nyanya stretch of the dual carriageway.

“This is due to the expected increase in vehicular and human traffic occasioned by the religious programme along the Abuja-Keffi expressway,” he said.

The Redeem Christian Church of God holds its annual church programmes along the roads which contribute to the usual gridlock along the route.