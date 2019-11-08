The police on Friday arraigned two traders who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N8 million before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ishayaku Abdulahi, (35) and Salisu Abdulahi, (33), who are friends and live in Agege, Lagos with conspiracy and theft.

Prosecution counsel, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 2 in Agege, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that the complainant, Mr. Aliyu Umoru, gave the defendants N8 million to help him buy bags of rice and gallons of vegetable oil from Kano state.

He said that the defendants returned and told him officers of the Nigeria Customs Service seized the goods.

The offence he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until November 25 for mention.