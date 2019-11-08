The police on Friday arraigned two friends in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a tricycle worth N670,000 belonging to their employer.

The police charged Emmanuel Joseph, 28, and Muritala Audu, 18, who live in Ruga Village, Abuja with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, or, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendants criminally conspired and stole a tricycle belonging to one Ibrahim Saleh.

Nwaforaku said that the case was reported at the Mpape Police Station by Saleh.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of one million Naira each and with one reasonable surety in like sum respectively.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and verified by the court officer.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 18, for hearing.