Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is on Chelsea’s five-man wish list as they hope to have a successful appeal over their transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Express Sports reported that Zaha is joined by RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and Athletico Paranaense’s Bruno Guimaraes in the Blues’ £150 million transfer plan.

But Chelsea will know their fate for the January transfer window when CAS delivers its verdict on November 20.